A Galesburg woman creates a paper shape heart scavenger hunt and now it’s a worldwide activity

A woman from Galesburg wants to make people smile with a simple act of kindness.



Her family has been cutting paper in heart shapes and placing them on their window to try to get people to smile during the stress of the pandemic.



Krista Wynes said she shared the idea with her neighbors and now people from around the world are now doing the same thing.



“I’m over joyed with it I just it makes me so happy to know that something to think about focus on even for a small amount of time,” said Wynes.



The Facebook page Heart Hunters now has over 48,000 members.



“Crossed all 50 states and up to this point it’s up I think we’re at 25 countries,” said Wynes.



Tricia Feely has gone on walks with her family to see how many hearts they can find.



“It’s just very heart warming uplifting and positive during this time everybody is in their house feeling secluded and this is a perfect way to make people feel happy about this current situation,” said Feely.

Wynes said she has received messages from people thanking her for what she created.