A girl from Milan is in need of a new kidney

A family in Milan is raising awareness for organ donation after finding out their daughter needs new kidneys.



Currently the Snyder family has to drive to Peoria to see doctors.



At 5-years-old Kara Snyder’s kidneys stopped growing and now at 14-years-old she’s in need of new ones.



In late June Snyder had horrible pain in her stomach, her life changed when she was taken to the emergency room.



“We’re devastated by it, I’d do it for anybody else, I’d help anyone else in the world out if they needed help like this hopefully someone will come forward hopefully be a match for our daughter.” said Mark Snyder, Kara’s Dad.



“She has stage 4 chronic kidney disease which is a kidney dysplasia which means her kidneys stopped growing when she was about 5 years old,” said Jennifer Snyder, Kara’s Mom.



The family wants to bring awareness on the importance of being a donor.



“There’s a lot of good that people can do and have done for us and we would like to spread the message that hopefully it can be done for more people,” said Snyder.

Kara hopes people will become donors to save other people’s lives.

“Do whatever you can to help anybody out or me or anybody that is in need of anything having to do with their body, organs or anything like that,” said Kara.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills.