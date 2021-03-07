A GoFundMe page has been set up for a local mother who was scammed out of more than a thousand dollars during a car purchase

a moline woman is doing her part to help out a local mother who wa scammed out of more than a thousand dollars during a car purchase

After seeing a story on Local 4 News, a moline woman is doing her part to help out a local mother who was scammed out of more than a thousand dollars during a car purchase.



We first told you about Bailey Redell’s situation on Thursday.



She got into a car accident with her 4-month-old son in East Moline last month.



She broke her arm and her truck was a total loss.



Recently, she bought a used car online.



After paying $1,500 and getting the wrong title it turned out to be stolen.



That’s why a viewer started a GoFundMe page with the goal of $6,000 to offer support.