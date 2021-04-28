A group in Davenport has big plans for the former I-74 bridge

You may have driven over it hundreds or thousands of times.


You’ve seen portions of it come down.


There’s a group in Davenport that have big plans for the former I-74 bridge.


Marigold resources says they would like to turn a portion of the old I-74 bridge into a public pier which will overlook the Mississippi River.

The pier would have a one-mile pedestrian, bicycle and shuttle path, food and street vending among other things for people to enjoy.

A business owner in Downtown Moline says she’s in favor of the project.

