A group of bikers come together to bring joy to hundreds of children in the Quad Cities

The annual ABATE of Iowa Toy Run was held Sunday afternoon in Davenport.

In order to participate in the event, all riders had to bring one toy and donate it.

This is the sixth year Tracy Nims hits the road for Toys for Tots, and she’s been looking forward to it for quite some time.

“I always try to get something that, I don’t know, I remember as a child waking up to; that one special toy that just makes your day, so hopefully, they’ll enjoy it,” said Nims.

Armando Medrano Jr. is the Toy for Tots Quad Cities Coordinator and says this event is important because families are still struggling during the pandemic.

“It’s great to see all these people come out and really make sure that every child is getting a toy for Christmas,” said Medrano.

Learn more about how to donate to Toys for Tots here.