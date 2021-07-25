Rock Island cousins sell food to take their family to Disneyland

They may be little but they have big goals: Some kids in Rock Island show an entrepreneurial spirit with food and candy sales to earn money for a family trip to Disneyland.

The kids range in ages from three to nine.

The idea and inspiration didn’t come from their parents. It started among the kids themselves after they went on a family trip to Chicago.

Ryhana Hale said it was her idea that started everything. “I told my mom ‘Can we buy some candy stuff for our candy stand so we can make $400 to go to Disney?'” said Ryhana.

Stevie Williams says the community has been supportive since the kids started their candy and food sale.

The family will visit Disneyland in October.