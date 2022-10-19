There’s plenty of spooky fun to be had at East Moline Main Street’s Halloween event, “A Haunting We Will Go” on Friday, October 21 from 4:30-7 p.m. throughout downtown East Moline.

The street parade lines up at 4:30 with Mayor Reggie Freeman at 844 15th Avenue and the parade will start at 5 p.m. The route will go down 15th Avenue towards Runners’ Park and end at the bandshell. There will be a costume contest, with winners for Best Overall, Mayor’s Choice, Most Creative/Original, Prettiest, Funniest, Scariest and Cutest. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Local businesses will have events and activities to keep all the boos and ghouls busy. Jaded Java will have superhero activities, the Craft Corner will have pumpkin activities, The Palace will host a Monster Mash, Dona Vitae will provide cookies and cocoa, Old Towne Bakery will offer treats, Community Healthcare will have Halloween fun and treats, there will be a Day of the Dead activity in the parking lot next to Runners’ Park and staff with the Downtown Main Street Association will be taking photos. Bounce O Bounce will have a bounce house, Twisted Bo’Kay will demonstrate balloon art and the East Moline Public Library will show the Disney movie “Under Wraps” after the parade. You won’t want to miss the Zombie Crossing at Seventh Street and Factory of Fear will be lurking about all evening.

