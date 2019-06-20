A haven of hope in the Quad Cities

A group that’s been meeting people’s needs in the Quad Cities for years is making some changes.

The former Saint Joseph the Worker House is now QC Haven of Hope.

Executive Director Angie Bloomfield says their programs include: offered-life skills rehabilitation, nurturing parent program, case management, medication management, and mental health awareness.

People can also volunteer or donate hygiene products, diapers and other baby care items, and linens.

They can also assist with landscaping, painting, and general upkeep of the shelter.

You can learn more about QC Haven of Hope here>>>