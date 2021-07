A heat wave is slamming the Quad Cities, temperatures are soaring into the 90’s but it feels like it’s 105 degrees outside.



Genesis says one person was admitted for heat related issues.



The Rock Island County Senior Center opened their doors this month after it was closed due to the pandemic.



The center provides water and light snacks for people who want to cool down. They are requiring seniors to wear masks when visiting the center.



The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.