It may have been a cold past few days in the Quad Cities, but all was warm and toasty inside the Great River Hall of the Davenport RiverCenter for the 17th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Putt-A-Round.

This year’s sold out fundraiser had been going on since Wednesday and featured 23 miniature golf holes designed, set up and sponsored by over 20 local business and organizations.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray reported live from the event Friday as hundreds turned out for the last hurrah of food, drinks, music and putting around with friends — all for a good cause to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

A total of 200 people were in attendance for the 3 to 5 p.m. shift, while 300 more people showed up for the 6 to 8 p.m. shift.

Andy gave a sneak peek of some of the holes during the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts:

Big Brothers Big Sisters even had its own trailer and hole set up as organizers gave away prizes and encouraged people to register for this summer’s “Over the Edge” event.

The most challenging hole was provided by Quint Cities Restoration, a relatively new roofing contractor in the Quad Cities.

“We’ve been in business for a little bit over a year now. We do roofing, siding, gutters, storm restoration and a little bit of everything,” said Jon, an employee. “We’re a new business in the area, but I’ve been born and raised here, so I’m familiar with the area and what the needs are of the community.”

Jon explained how the hole came to fruition.

“It was kind of our goal to make it easy but challenging at the same time, and I think that’s what we were able to do,” said Jon. “This is an awesome event, so we’re happy to be here.”

Jon says Big Brothers Big Sisters hits home for him and his family and sees this event as an opportunity to give back to the organization.

“My dad was a Big Brother about 45 years ago, and through the internet and Facebook, he was able to reconnect with his Little Brother and got to meet his wife and kids and see the impact that he made,” said Jon. “When I was able to sponsor this, somebody came and approached me, and I was like, ‘Absolutely. 100%.'”

The company is already coming up with ideas for next year’s hole design.

“Looking around at everybody’s holes and taking notes, we’re just brainstorming all sorts of ideas,” said Jon. “I think next year, we’re going for the best-built one, so we’re going to do maybe something a little over the top. This year, we were just trying to get it done. Make it safe and make it appealing, but next year’s going to be a whole other level.”

Interested in signing up for next year’s Putt-A-Round event? Check back here for more information or follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley on Facebook for updates.

