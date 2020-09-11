A Latino organization from the Quad Cities is doing their part to get more Latinos registered to vote.



LULAC Council 5285 is having multiple events to get Latinos register to vote.



Their first event is tomorrow, LULAC has partnered with El Mercado on Fifth to make this event possible.



Sofia Mojica has been active in her community getting people registered to vote, she too will be a voting for the first time this year and knows the importance of what a vote can do.



“Encourage your friends to go out and vote if you’re scared of COVID you can always vote by mail just make sure your voice is heard,” said Mojica.



Juanita Zertuche is part of LULAC and their goal is to get as many Latinos ready for November.



“We want to do our part to help the community get register so whatever we can do to serve the community it is what we’re here for,” said Zertuche.



LULAC will be hosting the events on Friday September 11,18, and 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3637 Avenue of the Cities Lot in Moline and on Saturday September 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at 709 4th Avenue in Moline.