A law firm is helping small businesses during the Coronavirus crisis

A law firm from the Quad Cities is helping small businesses and families that are struggling with the Coronavirus.



VanDerGinst Law Firm in Moline will be buying thousands of dollars worth of gift cards to help them until they can fully operate.



Daisy Moran’s family owns Coya’s Cafe in Moline and they have been struggling like more businesses in the area. She said she’s happy to hear that a local law firm is stepping up to help small local businesses.



“It’s very humbling and honestly a sense of relief that people that have the means and resources are being that emphatic to small business and those in need and wanting to share that wealth with others,” said Moran.



President and CEO Dennis VanDerGinst said the law firm will be purchasing $10,000 worth of gift cards from different small restaurants.



“Businesses who are in need and are going to be available for either delivery or pick-up during their shut down those are the ones we’re reaching out to and purchasing gift cards from,” said VanDerGinst.



Families who are in need of a gift card may contact the law firm with no questions asked.