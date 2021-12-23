A little “Reindeere” leap, and Santa on a tractor brighten Bustos’ D.C. office

A play off of John Deere’s famous slogan is married to leaping Christmas reindeer in Cheri Bustos’ Washington, D.C. office.

This holiday season, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) is showcasing Moline-based John Deere and Illinois agriculture in a Christmas display outside of her Washington, D.C. office.

The decorations come as part of an annual bipartisan competition among the Congressional offices on the second floor of the Longworth House Office Building.

“It’s been so exciting to highlight the very best of Northwest and Central Illinois in our Christmas display this year,” Bustos said in a Thursday release. “From our Christmas corn and livestock to a blow-up Santa Claus on a John Deere tractor, we’re giving Washington, D.C. a taste of our region of Illinois. I want to thank my staff for getting into the holiday spirit and helping us showcase the importance of family farming and our ag community here in front of our office.”

A corny Christmas display outside Bustos’ office includes Santa Claus on an inflatable John Deere tractor.

Bustos, a member of the House Agriculture Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, themed her display to pay homage to the nearly 10,000 family farms in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

With corn donned with ornaments, a barn decked with garland, lights and stockings, farm animals in Christmas hats, and an inflatable Santa Claus riding a biodiesel-powered John Deere tractor, Bustos’ display showcases the best of Northwest and Central Illinois.