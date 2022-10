We’ve barely had any rain over the last few weeks in the Quad Cities – but we do get a few showers this evening and tonight.

The rain won’t be heavy, but we could get a tenth of an inch or so in the rain bucket tonight.

Since September 18th, we’ve only had measurable rain one time – and that was only .01″!

Fortunately early September was a bit rainy in the Quad Cities otherwise we’d be in desperate need of some rain!