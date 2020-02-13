A local animal shelter is making Valentine’s Day extra ‘special’ this year

Whether you’re looking to ditch the flowers and candy this Valentine’s Day, or you’re in need of a cuddle buddy during chilly temperatures, a local animal shelter is offering a new way to make the holiday warm and fuzzy.

This Friday and Saturday, both Quad City Animal Welfare Center locations are hosting a Furry Valentine Adoption Special, where all adoption fees are $14 in honor of February 14.

Over 150 animals will be available to adopt this weekend, including Bee, a Dutch rabbit.

“She’s very sweet and just a really nice little rabbit,” said Quad City Animal Welfare Center Executive Director Patti McCrae.

Rabbits like Bee require a special diet of fresh greens daily, a small amount of fruit and Timothy hay-based pellets. They need to be housed in a special cage and are even capable of being litter box trained.

Bee is one of two bunnies at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center looking for a forever home. Guinea pigs and lots of dogs and cats are also available for adoption.

McCrae recommends visiting the shelter before deciding which animal to adopt.

“Come out and visit us,” said McCrae. “Our staff will introduce you to the animals, we’ll talk to you and we want to make sure that it’s going to be a good match for you.”

Those who already own pets or have children are strongly encouraged to bring the whole family for a meet and greet to ensure everyone will get along will.

Like Bee, all animals adopted through the Quad City Animal Welfare Center are fixed and microchipped by an on-site veterinarian.

“Our veterinarian gives them exams, she spays and neuters, we microchip, we vaccinate,” said McCrae. “Dogs get tested for heartworms. Cats are tested for feline leukemia and FIV.”

More information about the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan and SouthPark Mall is available here.