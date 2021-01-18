A local catering company gave away food in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

BlckPearl Catering in Davenport handed out more than 600 meals throughout the day.

The catering company has been doing this for the last four years.

Yolanda Jefferson is the owner and executive chef of BlckPearl Catering and said volunteers helped deliver the hot meals throughout the Quad Cities.

“I’m grateful to all my volunteers, I want to tell them thank you and to the people in the community that donated to make today happen cause even though I got in cooked the food it’s just definitely not a Yolanda Show its definitely a community effort with everyone’s hands in it so I’m greatly appreciative of that,” said Jefferson.



The catering company also hands out food to the shelters in the area.