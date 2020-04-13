A local musician with ties to Johnny Cash is putting on a free virtual concert

Rock Island Parks & Recreation is hosting a virtual concert via their Facebook page this Thursday, April 16. The concert will stream live beginning at 7 p.m. and feature music from Quad Cities country guitarist and singer Kevin Horton.

Horton first began performing with his father at the age of 7. The bulk of his musical resume includes playing with Southern Thunder and the Wilson Brothers Band in the Quad Cities. Horton has also opened for artists such as Johnny Cash, Randy Travis, Roger Miller, Bobby Bare and Mickey Gilley.

“In a time where we are spending most of our days social distancing, we felt that music and this virtual concert would help bring our community together and give families something they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home,” says Rock Island Parks & Recreation Special Event Manager Dan Gleason.

The concert is free of charge, yet virtual donations are encouraged to benefit the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation’s youth scholarship fund and help youth participate in sports, summer camps and programming through the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department.

More information about Rock Island Parks & Recreation is available here.