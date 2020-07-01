A local project gets residents involved to help reduce crime in their community

People feeling helpless because of violence in their community have a resource to turn to. It’s called the Good Neighbor Project, which goes beyond what neighborhood watch once offered.

More than 30 neighborhoods are registered through the project since it was formed in March.

Rather than watch each other, Good Neighbor encourages people to get to know their neighbors. That includes having get together, like block parties.

The idea is to form a community of people who care and who will protect each other.

Sgt. Andrew Harris, who is in charge of the group, says strong communities help keep crime out of neighborhoods.

“Since we started working with the neighbors in that neighborhood, our relationship has grown in a positive manner,” said Sgt. Harris. “They’ve been contacting us to assist them with addressing issues that are concerning to them.”

More information on the Good Neighbor Project and how to start your own can be found on their website.