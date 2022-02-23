A lucky couple welcomed identical twin boys on a special day — February 22, 2022.



Twins Rylo and Sylas Rosales were born at UnityPoint Health — Trinity in Bettendorf.



Jose Rosales said he and his girlfriend Emily (who live in Bettendorf) went to the hospital on Sunday and that’s where the new dad realized the unique date was a few days away.



“How crazy would it be if our babies are born on 2/22/22,” Rosales said of the two. “I prayed I would really like to see this happen.”



Rylo was born at 12:59 a.m. and Sylas was born at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.



“Monday morning is when they started the whole process. They came in and broke her water and pretty much anytime from there we could expect the babies,” said Rosales. “First baby came out at a pretty good time. They were really impressed, but baby B was kinda the challenge. I believe there was like a 4 1/2 hour gap between them.”

Emily had to undergo a blood transfusion, but is expected to be OK, he said.