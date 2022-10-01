An unusual yet generous donation is now in the hands of a non-profit that helps refugees settle in the Quad Cities.

Longtime volunteer Tammie Lockett donated to World Relief for 20 years. Now, after her death, she has ensured that her home has been donated to the nonprofit organization.

We spoke with her daughter Heather Lingner, who remembers her final conversation with her mother about the East Moline home.

“Probably about three weeks ago before she passed away, when I had seen her last, she stood in my kitchen and she even told me that ‘I am going to the lawyers and I’m going to update my will. I just want to remind you that I just want to give my home,'” Lingner said.

Her mother strived to live by the Word of God. Lingner said that her mother used to tell her and her siblings that.

“It is better to give than to receive, as Jesus said. Through our growing up, that was something she modelled.”

Lockett donated to World Relief for close to 20 years prior to her passing, and loved building relationships with some of the refugees over the years.

“She got to know a number of the refugees. I even remember her bringing some home for Christmas and for dinners and things like that,” Lingner said.

Local 4 News also spoke with World Relief Quad Cities Executive Director Laura Fontaine, who said Lockett’s home and one other item is the largest donation the non-profit organization has ever received.

“Somebody left us a house and a car… like what does this mean? We’re still in shock. It is amazing,” she said. So far, the organization has many ideas in mind for both major donations.

“Instead of having families go to a hotel they could stay for a few nights while we get their houses ready. We could start a housing scholarship fund in Tammie Lockett’s name. We could possibly sell it to a refugee family as their first starter home and use that money as a housing scholarship fund.”

“The car will definitely go to a family,” Fontaine said. “It will help them get to work. Self sufficiency.”