A man from Bettendorf is saying Thank You to veterans with a light display

A man from Bettendorf is saying Thank You to veterans in a unique way.



Curt Locey worked on a light display for the last seven months, which can also be seen from Interstate 74.



He’s been putting up Chirstmas lights displays for six years and two years ago he decided to pay tribute to veterans. His house is filled with more than 15,000 lights that he syncs to music.

“My second year of having a display for veterans day or veterans week cause I don’t think one day is enough for our veterans so I do the whole week,” said Locey.

Veterans Day has a special meaning for Locey.

“My dad served in the Air Force during the Korea conflict and my brother-in-law I think he was 25 years in the Air Force and I have many friends and other distance family members who are in the service,” said Locey.

Angela Wailand and Chris Simpson stopped to look at the lights after seeing them from the interstate. Simpson said he’s glad to see the effort shown for veterans.

“I work over at the Rock Island Arsenal I work with a lot of veterans and I mean you just […] respect everything about it and everything they represent,” said Simpson.

Locey said he’s already focusing on next year’s Veteran’s Day display.