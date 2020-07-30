A man from Clinton is hoping to bring jobs back with the opening of his new business.



Brent Smith bought The Frontier Restaurant and began remodeling it about three weeks ago. His goal is to create new jobs for people in Clinton who are now out of work because of the pandemic.



Smith said the people of Clinton and surrounding communities have been asking for the restaurant to come back.



“Used to be called The Frontier back 10 years ago had a 50 year tradition we’re coming under a new ownership I took over the name of the company as The Frontier Again,” said Smith.



He’s also bringing a popular menu item back.



“We are bringing a fish of our own we don’t want it to get confused of the original fish fry that they had it is our very own twist to it we think it’s a better product that’s coming to Clinton,” said Smith.



Rita Walton is the bar manager of Remington’s Bar and says she remembers going to that restaurant while growing up.



“I remember grandpa, grandma coming in for Sunday Brunch they always came in and sat in the same booth every Sunday I was 14 years old and I still remember that,” said Walton.



Walton feels that this new restaurant will be a great thing for Clinton.



“On one of the busiest streets in Clinton as you can tell and I feel like its going to be the busiest place in town,” said Walton.



The Frontier Again is accepting job applications.