A man in Muscatine is making downtown more colorful with his murals.



What started off as just one mural has turned into eight.

Christopher Paul Anderson has called Muscatine his home for over 10 years and his artwork can be seen throughout downtown.



“I just thought it’d be a good project you know try to give some good changes in this community,” said Anderson.



One of his recent murals has gotten a lot of feedback from the community.



“This angel wings basically it’s a way for people to get involved because I wanted you know I like the way people enjoy the art work but I thought it’d be even better if they can actually get involved with becoming part of the art work,” said Anderson.

He has big plans for the future.

“I would like to see there be at least a dozen murals downtown that are big you know and colorful as many as we can do really,” said Anderson.

Anderson is currently working on a mural at The Merrill Hotel in Downtown Muscatine.