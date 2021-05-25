A man whose stolen truck wound up caught in the middle of a police chase shares his experience with Local 4 News.

Davenport Police arrested three people on Friday after a pursuit involving the stolen truck.

The owner and his wife were leaving home when they realized the truck was gone.

Mark Drake of Rock Island still can’t believe what happened last week.

“My wife and I got up early and we went out to the garage and the side door which is in a fenced in yard with two dogs and we went in the garage and my wife said where is your truck,” said Drake.

Drake would always lock up his truck inside his garage but this time he let his guard down.

“The police officer said hey if you’d lock your truck inside your garge with security on it and your side door good chance it’d still be here,” said Drake.

He turned to social media in hopes people would help him find his truck, but that’s when he found out it was involved in a high speed chase.

“We got a text from our daughter said that somebody had seen our truck and called the police and we started hearing about a chase and the final thing was police calling saying hey we got your truck but it’s not in good shape,” said Drake.

Now, he’s encouraging people to lock their car so they don’t have to go through the same situation.

“Go the extra step because you can have it in your garage and you can have it with no keys it can still go away cause a lot of stress and time,” said Drake.

As for the people who stole the truck he hopes they will change their life style.

“It’s a truck, I wish it wouldn’t have happened if I get the chance to catch them or testify them I defitinetly will because people have to be held accountable,” said Drake.

Drake said he’s glad to know no one was killed during the chase.