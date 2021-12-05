‘A Matter of Balance’ program helps older adults get back on their feet

Do you know someone who has fallen or who is afraid of falling?

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will be offering “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” an eight-session course open to adults 60 and over living in Illinois.

The program will be conducted into eight two-hour sessions held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through Zoom.

Preregistration is required.

“A Matter of Balance” is a proven program designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity through group discussion, problem-solving strategies, video and gentle physical exercises.

Older adults will learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent.

Each session will be led by trained “Matter of Balance” coaches.

“These coaches help participants become more confident about managing falls by believing that they can increase their strength, find ways to reduce falls and protect themselves if they do fall,” a news release says.

The program will also help participants increase the amount they exercise on a regular basis.

While “A Matter of Balance” classes are free, there is an optional suggested donation of $10 to cover workbooks.

For more information, or to register to attend the class, contact Holly Brugman at 309-793-6800.