An attendee of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission may have been exposed to the Coronavirus

CORRECTION: We originally stated that it was a Civil Rights Commission member who was quarantined. We confirmed the original information we received with a member of the Civil Rights Commission. New information was later brought to our attention. We are correcting the report to “attendee.”

UPDATE: Local 4 News has obtained a copy of the email sent out to Davenport Civil Rights Commission members. You can read it below.

EARLIER: A attendee of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission is quarantined with symptoms similar to the Coronavirus.

Local 4 News confirmed Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey sent an e-mail to the commission Thursday afternoon saying the attendee who is anonymous, believes they were exposed to someone who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.