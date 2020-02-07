A mini dance marathon is raising money to honor local woman who died of cancer

A fundraiser to honor a Bettendorf graduate who died from ovarian cancer is working towards a greater cause.

Kenzie Gamble died in December.

She was a part of Dance Marathon during her time at the University of Iowa.

McKinley Elementary School is hosting a mini dance marathon Friday with all the money raised going to the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon.

The elementary school also has a sign out front in honor of Kenzie.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to the event, there are other ways to donate. You can Venmo Anna-Moore-51, which is Kenzie’s friend, and say “For Kenzie.” You can also donate directly to the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon.