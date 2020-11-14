A Moline elementary school holds drive-up parade to raise money for Mr. Thanksgiving

Lincoln Irving Elementary School held their final day of their “Stuff the Turkey” fundraiser.

This year, students raised money for Mr. Thanksgiving.

He puts on a community dinner every year.

Students decorated posters and cans as turkeys to hold a drive-up parade to collect donations for the event.

For the last two weeks, students at the school brought in donations, but Friday was an opportunity for all remote families to contribute.

Organizers say its a way for the kids to understand anything they do can make a difference.

“They have been so excited. They made all the posters, the handprints on the turkey are theirs. So, its really all their enthusiasm that kept it going. I really wanted to kind of stress the importance to them about not just doing stuff for our school but reaching out as a school to the community,” says Leah Trevor, a fifth grade teacher at the school.

They plan to give all donations to Mr. Thanksgiving next week.