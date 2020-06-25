A Moline High School graduate feeds the homeless with the help of his favorite restaurant

A Moline High School graduate is giving back to the community with the help of his favorite restaurant.



Jack McNeil wanted to give back to those in need, so he created a GoFundMe page to help feed residents who are staying at Christian Care in Rock Island.



“We launched May 24 if I’m not mistaken so we had a two week window and literally within 2 days we had 1200 bucks,” said McNeil.



McNeil partnered up with his favorite restaurant PeeWee’s in Rock Island to make the hot meals possible.



“So that covers over 100 meals at the way we package it out that was very transparent, this is what we’re serving this is what we need per meal so folks were donating 50, 100 bucks some people donated 250 dollars which I mean again that sponsors a ton of meals,” said McNeil.



Will Clay is the owner of PeeWee’s and said they were going to make their signature items.



“We’re going to prepare these 80 meals it’s going to be some nice hot chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese and corn bread,” said Clay.



This isn’t the first time PeeWee’s has given out food to those in need during the pandemic.



“It’s a good opportunity for us to give back a little bit,” said Clay. “We’re putting in our labor we’re going to season our food with a lot of love and hopefully the shelter will enjoy our food today.”



McNeil hopes to continue feeding people in need with the help of the community.



“I would hope that if there is interest that it’s something we can open up again and hopefully raise more money to support more hot meals to the homeless shelter,” said McNiel.



The GoFundMe page is currently closed but the meals will keep being made until all the money is spent.