A mother in Clinton is grieving the loss of her only son who died in a tragic accident hundreds of miles from his hometown.



Now the family is struggling financially to pay for his funeral and get his belongings from Florida.



Carol West said her son Dakota West died while riding his bicycle earlier this month.



“Cops showed up at my house that my son was killed in an accident down there he was ran over by a motorcycle and two cars,” said West.



Carol said her son was the type of person who always wanted to see people happy and who would help those in need.



“He had the best personalty he was kind to everyone, he would even give his shirt off to anybody, the homeless he use to feed he use to buy lunches for the guys you know they’d hold signs up give them money and stuff like that,” said West.

Dakota moved to Florida in June to start a new landscaping job and he had big goals in mind for his mom.

“He wanted me to go down after he got a place and move down with him and I told him I possibly would,” said West.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral and retrieve what he left behind.

“About $5,000 to go down and back, to get dogs and pay funeral expenses its going to be almost with the cremation its over a thousand bucks and his funeral is going to be over a thousand bucks too when we get done,” said West.

Dakota West leaves behind two children.