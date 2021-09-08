A mother in Kewanee is raising awareness on childhood cancer after her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia

A mother in Kewanee is raising awareness about childhood cancer after her daughter was diagnosed with Leukemia last year.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization it’s estimated that each year over 15,000 children under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer.

Lora Stoner started noticing early on in 2020 her daughter was getting sick frequetly, that’s when she received the news no parents wants to hear.

“They just kept putting it off as a virus or a cold they checked her for COVID four times and it always came back negative and what it turned our was leukemia,” said Stoner.

The Stoner family wants to give back to the families who are going through the same struggle, which is why they had a lemonade stand to raise money.

“In total we raised $1,145 between two days which is amazing,” said Stoner. “We had people in our families, we had community members that we don’t even know people that came from out of town donate and we had a free range donation so anybody was able to donate what they wanted.”

All of the money raised will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.