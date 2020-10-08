A mother who is now in remission enjoys a day at a pumpkin patch with her family thanks to a barn

A mother from Muscatine who is now in remission was able to enjoy a day at a pumpkin patch with her family thanks to an inclusive barn.



Red Barn Produce in New Boston heard about Sydney Benac a cancer survivor and her wish to take her kids to a pumpkin patch.



The barn gave the family a private visit because Syney and her daughter are immuno-compromised.



“My daughter is immune deficient I was 17 weeks pregnant when I found out I had cancer so she has immune deficient from receiving chemo and utero so the pumpkin patch wasn’t something that we were going to do,” said Benac.



Tiffany Green helps at her parents business Red Barn Produce and said they reserved a time and day for the family to visit the barn.



“We decided that on our days when we didn’t have you know many of us are off work or something like that that we could close the barn down and have families come out so we decided to do that,” said Green.



Sydney and her family enjoyed a day filled with fun and laughter.



“Having an immune compromised child and being immune compromised myself that was really exciting that I was able to make those memories with my children,” said Benac. “Knowing that other people you don’t know are willing to step up to the plate and say hey let me make a difference and make sure that your children still have a good year.”

Red Barn Produce is offering private visits to families facing a similar issue.