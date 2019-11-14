A mother’s inspiration to spread awareness about down syndrome

Gigi’s playhouse is a vision of QC Founder Michelle Hughes has had since the birth of her third son Nathan.

She says he’s the person she strives to honor every single day with the work she does.



“Losing a child is one of the most difficult things, anyone has to do, but I felt like in order to honor him it wasn’t to sit back, and just to grieve. of course we do that. of course there are days that are harder than others. He is that inspiration sometimes you’re smiling through the tears you’re digging deep for what you need to move forward, but yes he inspires us everyday.” says Hughes.

There is a memorial wall in honor of Nathan, it is also a memorial for others who have passed, and generously donated to support Gigi’s Playhouse mission.