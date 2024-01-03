King’s Harvest Pet Rescue has announced its move into a new, larger facility on Holden Drive in Davenport. A spokesperson for the shelter says they have wanted a new facility for years.

“It almost doesn’t feel like it’s real,” said Assistant Director Andrea Gaskin. “We’re just going to be able to help out so many more animals. We are going to be able to take in maybe double with all of this space that we have right now. It’s going to be really good for us and it’s going be good for the community too.”

“It’s good for the community because it’s more animals to adopt. More chances to bring in an animal if it doesn’t have a home,” Gaskin added.

The new building is currently empty and the shelter needs to raise funds to renovate it. That’s why the no-kill shelter started a capital campaign to help with financial assistance.

“Just remodeling the area where we are going to take care of the dogs was going to be about $100,000,” said Gaskin. “We have to reconfigure the heating system, which is going to be another $100,000 or something like that,” Gaskin added.

So far, the shelter has already raised around $15,000.

Gaskin says four to five people have even donated $1,000. In return, $1,000-dollar donors have the opportunity to name a room in the new facility. Gaskin says that a few people already decided to name a room after the pet they adopted.

“It’s been really great to see the amount of people coming out of the woodwork,” said Gaskin. “People that we didn’t even know about beforehand saying things like they adopted their cat from us so they’re going to come and support us when we really need it.”

Those working at the shelter are excited to put the new space to good use. Gaskin says the shelter and its managers will start the moving process over the next few months.

“One thing that’s great about this new facility is that it is more spread out. If we do have a sick cat or dog, it’s going to make it a lot easier to move that sick cat or dog away from its peers,” said Gaskin. “Right now, these poor animals are kind of stacked on top of each other and, in general, more space is just going to be a better quality of life for them.”

“Nobody loves having to put animals in cages and hopefully with more rooms, we’re going to have the chance to make more animals free-roaming,” Gaskin added.

The shelter does not receive any state or city funding. All of its funding comes from the Quad Cities community.

“With their money, we can give these animals a higher quality of life,” Gaskin said.

Gaskin also says that the shelter plans to hire more staff for the new facility. Shelter managers expect to move into the new facility by late spring or early summer. For more information, visit here. To visit the shelter’s Facebook and see the announcement, visit here.