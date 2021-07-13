A neighbor helps victims of fire in Moline

Azul and her family were getting ready to go to sleep when they noticed chaos outside of their home.



“I heard a lady screaming so I just opened the window and checked just to see if she was ok and right when I opened it the fire was just up,” said Azul.



She saw a cop telling the occupants of both houses to leave immediately.



“He started banging on the door telling them to get out because there was a fire so a couple and a kid they came out running,” said Azul.



Many people were there to witness how the flames were destroying the duplex.



“We heard something explode and the cops were just yelling get out the way and then the firefighters came and within 20 mintues the whole street the whole avenue was blocked and ambulance, and cops, firefighters,” said Azul.

Azul noticed that one of the victims and his son needed help, so she took initiative.

“I spoke to one of the victims I saw that they were at the corner right there he had no shirt so I went to give him a shirt […] and then I gave the kid a blanket it was just really cold,” said Azul.

The Red Cross is helping out both families, they’re staying in a hotel for the time being.