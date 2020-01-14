A new addition to Niabi Zoo

Kindu, an Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey, was born December 10, 2019 at the Niabi Zoo (photo courtesy of the Niabi Zoo)

Niabi Zoo announced the birth of of an Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey.

Kindu, a male, was born on December 10, 2019 to parents Shirati, a 17 year old female, and Tuli, a 13 year old male.

The young Black and White Colobus monkeys are all white at birth. Patches of dark hair start to appear around three weeks. They fully gain their recognizable black and white colorization in about three months.

Niabi Zoo has nine Colobus monkeys that are an important part of the North American Breeding population. The zoo partners with more than fifty other zoos in the U.S. and Canada to manage Colobus breeding as part of a program called the Black and White Colobus Species Survival Plan.

“This cooperative breeding program helps not only assure that these beautiful animals will be here for zoo visitors to be inspired by, but also serves as an assurance colony in the event re-introductions into the wild are ever needed”, said Lee Jackson, Niabi Zoo director. “The Niabi Zoo’s success with this species has made it an important contributor to this program.”

Eastern Black and White Colobus monkeys’ natural habitat is the woodlands of tropical Africa.

You can see Kindu and all his friends when Niabi Zoo opens for the season on April 11.