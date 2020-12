A new bakery in the Quad Cities is bringing an authentic Mexican flavor

La Flor de Trigo Bakery 2 had its grand opening on Sunday in Monline.



They have fresh tamales and bread daily.



The owner says after seeing great success at their first bakery in Monmouth, they decided to open a new location in the Quad Cities.



La Flor de Trigo Bakery 2 is located at 1507 15th Street in Moline.