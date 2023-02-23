Three friends who have taken it upon themselves to start a Black History Month tradition joined Local 4 News This Morning.

Robyn Young, Regina Bassett and Evelyn Denise Yancy joined us to talk about the “For Sisters Only” brunch.

They’ll have chicken and waffles, fish and grits, eggs, bacon and a free mimosa bar among the brunch offerings, plus local artists crafts and cash raffles — one for $500 — and over 25 free door prizes.

Cherie Jones-Berry will be there performing live acoustic soul.

It all happens Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Riverfront Grille in Rock Island.

Watch the video above to learn more about the event.