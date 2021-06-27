A new business in Kewanee is offering ways to stay healthy

The Daily Fix Nutrition had it’s grand opening over the weekend.



Janet Silva says she’s glad the community has welcomed her with open arms.



“We’re very thankful with the community we got a lot of support and honestly it was amazing and we’re just glad that everybody understand how busy we were,” said Silva.



The California native has always had a passion for a healthy lifestyle and she make sure her drinks reflect it.

“The protein shakes are very healthy we keep it under 250 calories,” said Silva. “The teas are very low in calories they’re under 80 calories and very low in sugar and it gives you amazing energy it doesn’t give you that crash.”



Zoey Britt heard about The Daily Fix Nutrition via social media and feels it was something that was needed.



“Honestly having something like this in Kewanee is awesome because a lot of people like to workout and this just benefits the community,” said Britt.



Silva is also stirring new ideas.



“So I want to have something where as a community we could workout at either at the park and so people get a little bit motiviated so we could workout,” said Silva.



The Daily Fix Nutrition is open Mondays through Saturdays.