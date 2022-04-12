Members of a new task force in Rock Island hope to make streets safer.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, council members approved the creation of the Safety Task Force.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the group will include a variety of community leaders, from city council members to Rock Island Police.

“We felt that we wanted to … see what improvements we can make in that area as far as safety goes, so we formed a little task force,” Thoms said Tuesday.

Koral Martin is the owner of Ultimate Fitness. His business has been in downtown Rock Island for 22 years. He is rooting for that extra layer of security.

“Definitely happy about that – safety being a key thing, especially downtown here. We’re a 24-hour gym so people are coming and going at all hours, so yeah, we’re very excited about that,” said Martin. “We have cameras at every angle that record constantly, so we can review those at anytime.”

When members of the Safety Task Force meet, they will decide how they want to improve safety in the downtown area. Once they have a plan, they will request specific funding from the city.