The QC is cruising for a date with a new ship.

The public is invited to welcome the new American Serenade, which is cruising the upper Mississippi River for the first time this season, at a formal ribbon-cutting Sunday, Sept. 10 at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

It’s the sixth new modern riverboat American Cruise Lines has launched on the Mississippi River in just the past five years, according to a Wednesday release from Visit Quad Cities.

One of the rooms on American Serenade, which can accommodate up to 180 guests.

American Serenade first docked in Davenport on Aug. 26, 2023. Now a formal welcome ceremony and ribbon-cutting will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, before the passengers disembark to board the buses for their shore excursions.

Designated parking areas near River Heritage Park, Davenport.

Visit Quad Cities assists the national river cruise companies to develop the shore excursion tours for passengers. Passengers go on tours visiting area attractions and gain authentic experiences while they are in the QC.

Visits from national cruise line companies are an excellent opportunity for people to experience the QC first-hand, and are a critical economic driver as hundreds of passengers disembark in the QC during each stop, Visit QC says.

The 450-foot-long, five-story Viking Mississippi cruise ship docked Sept. 13, 2022 at Davenport’s River Heritage Park (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Visit Quad Cities will welcome thousands of passengers during more than 50 stops this year showcasing our regional destination’s global asset—the Mississippi River. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until late October.

“American Cruise Lines continues to activate the Mississippi River with innovative products and the American Serenade is yet another example of how they deliver for their customers,” said Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “This modern riverboat is state-of-the-art, and we are honored that River Heritage Park in Davenport and the Quad Cities can serve as its host.

“Our river cruise industry is vital to our story and the region’s visitor economy and the relationship that we have with American Cruise Lines and their guests is important to Visit Quad Cities,” he said in Wednesday’s release.

A dining room on the new American Serenade cruise ship.

Please note: There are no public tours given of the vessels.

Accommodating 180 guests, American Serenade features five decks and offers 100% private balcony staterooms, including gracious suites and single staterooms, the release says, noting the new riverboat has an elegant design which employs a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship.

American Serenade also showcases the company’s modern riverboat series hallmark—a patented opening bow and retractable gangway; as well as a gorgeous fifth deck skywalk with an ellipse skylight, which cantilevers dramatically over the fourth deck café below. American Serenade also offers spacious lounges inside and out, a grand dining room, and large fitness center.

For more information, visit the American Cruise Lines website HERE.