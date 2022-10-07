A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.



Cinema Paradiso, LLC has been awarded $600,000 toward transforming an unoccupied Davenport structure into a two-screen movie theater called The Last Picture House, according to a Friday release.

With connections to Hollywood, the movie theater will be the home of exclusive events featuring actors alongside local filmmakers and film screenings. The space will also include a social lounge, cocktail bar, and a rooftop bar. The award represents 16% of the total project investment of $3,719,075.

Cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations can apply for Destination Iowa grants through four separate funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction, and Creative Placemaking.

Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026. For more information on the Destination Iowa program, click here. Funding for this program is being made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.





