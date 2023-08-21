There’s a new therapy dog who will help the Muscatine Police Department.

Officer Samantha Wheeler and her canine partner, Fergus, recently returned from training in Concordia, Kansas, according to a Monday release from the department.

Muscatine Police Officer Samantha Wheeler and her K9 partner, Fergus.

Fergus is a 2-year-old Black Lab who will serve as a professional therapy dog for Muscatine first responders and people who have been victimized by serious crimes. Officer Wheeler serves on the department’s peer support team and has been committed to helping fellow first responders deal with the stressors of the job, the department release said.

Canine Fergus will help further that cause by offering the unique support that only an animal can. Fergus will work side by side with Officer Wheeler on a daily basis and be available as needed outside of normal working hours.

“This is a unique and new program designed local first responders, as well as the community as a whole,” the release said.