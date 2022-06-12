A new green-thumb friendly camp is coming to Knox County.



Farm Camp Project was created to help girls ages 12-14 learn about gardening, cooking and how to take care of nature.



The girls will be staying at Knox College and will be transported to Spurgeon Garden Farm in East Galesburg everyday where they’ll be doing different activities.



Eloise Spurgeon takes us through where the camp will be held in July.



“It’s for any economic group we are going to make it available to whoever wants to come they will be staying at Knox College but most of it will be here on the farm we have speakers everyday, we have cooking class,” said Spurgeon.



Melissa Kehoe is part of Farm Camp Project and said the goal is to introduce teens on how to care for the environment.



“Illinois and Iowa have the best soil in the entire country and teaching this next generation the excitement to bring the soil to life,” said Kehoe.



Debbie Hessler said donations are very important to them.



“We have to raise money our budget is over $100,000 and the reason is because there are so many things we have to do,” said Hessler.

The camp will be from July 11-July 17.