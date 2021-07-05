A new joint community center taking over the former Tri-City Jewish Center

The Two Rivers YMCA and the Rock Island Public library teamed up for a joint capital campaign to create a new facility for the community. The end goal is to raise $7.8 million to make the necessary renovations. As it stands, the campaign has reached 90 percent of its funding goals. The new facility is designed to enable kids to realize their full potential, prepare students for college, and provide affordable recreation for seniors. The location is optimal as it’s a walkable distance from six different schools across Rock Island, providing an accessible and welcoming hub for everyone.