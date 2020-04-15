A new location helps keep Clinton restaurant open

Clinton, Iowa — As many restaurants struggle to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, one restaurant in Clinton has seen an increase in business.

Holly’s Dogs in Clinton, Iowa recently opened in a new location – a drive-thru.

Previously a hot dog cart, having a drive-thru location has helped Holly’s keep their distance while providing local meals.

According to Holly Rowden,, owner of Holly’s Dogs, the location being a drive through was good luck.

“The grand opening was always planning for around the end of March so it just so happened that it happened in a time when restaurants aren’t available for anything other than carry out and drive thru, which is our primary form of business here.”

Holly had run her cart in the area for the past eight years.

Local residents saw the new business opening and according to one resident, Debra Lampe, wanted to show their support.

“We love Holly’s Dogs. She’s been a staple here and we used to go up there on the dike where she had her cart and she’s expanded and we’re happy for her.”

And Holly hasn’t taken that support for granted.

“I’ve worked really hard in this community and I’ve gotten to know so many people and to see the support that they showed us last week and continue now is amazing.”

The expansion will allow Holly’s Dogs to operate year round

Customers are already taking advantage of that, something Holly has noticed.

“It was overwhelming is what it was. It was wonderful to see the community’s support and have so many friends and family come through it was really really great.”