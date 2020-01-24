A new park could be on its way along River Drive in Davenport

The Task Force met tonight and approved of a plan to submit a bid to the Riverfront Improvement Commission to build a park, which is being titled “Destination Play Area” along River Drive in Davenport.

Kyle Gripp has been around the country checking out big parks to see what benefits having one would bring to the city and what makes them successful. He wants it to be a regional attraction for the area that would be a playground not only for the Quad Cities area, but also within the state of Iowa. Having a catalyst for kids is also something that can bring in a lot of families which would help out all of the businesses on River Drive.

The Task Force plans to have community input for what all they want in the park which will take up around 15 acres.

Two Mississippi River Cruise company’s have signed lease agreements in River Heritage Park which will bring in thousands of more tourists in 2022, which is when the park should be completed.