A new youth center is coming to Rock Island

A couple from Rock Island is working to help kids stay off the streets by starting a new youth center.



Lonnie and Constance Westerfield bought the Hickman Community Center in March, since then volunteers have been working hard to finish it.



Lonnie Westerfield is the owner and said the new youth center will provide a lot resources including a place to shoot hoops.



“The most important thing about this program is financial literacy we will be stressing a lot on financial literacy we think it’s important in the community and it’s needed,” said Westerfield.



Westerfield hopes that with his basketball academy Lonnie Rays Elite kids will have a safe space to go to.



“We’ve got a lot of crime that is going on in the near cities we’ve got to get these young kids and try to guide them in the better direction and that’s our goal,” said Westerfield.



Constance Westerfield hopes there will be something for everyone to enjoy.



“We’ll have like nutritional classes, we’ll have gardening, we’ll have yoga, we’ll have something for everyone in the community,” said Westerfield.

The new youth center is scheduled to be done by August, they are also looking for volunteers.