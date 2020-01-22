A non-profit organization is helping animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

It’s still unknown how many animals were affected by the wildfires in Australia, but one local non profit organization in Davenport is doing their part to help out these animals in need.



Save the Wild Wildlife Rehab of the QC is collecting items like gauze wrap, bandage tape as well as pouches for kangaroos and koalas until the end of January. All of these will help animals with their wounds.



Jessica Winkler is the founder of the organization and said Steve Irwin was her inspiration to help animals and start her non profit.



“He was my inspiration to start this, I didn’t think it would get this big but I’m happy it did because we’re not only helping rehab in Iowa and Illinois but now we’re sending what we can to them,” said Winkler.



The organization hand makes items for raccoons and other animals found in the Quad Cities and now those items will also help koalas and other animal stay warm.



Since the items will be going overseas, there are certain rules that must be followed.



“If you would like to donate it has to be in the original package and make sure that there’s no hair on anything and you can put it in zip-lock bags then we’ll put them in the tub but if there’s any kind of hair or anything customs will not let it through because of contamination,” said Winkler.

Their goal is to have all of their donations sent by January 31.

The organization has different drop off locations throughout the Quad Cities. If you are interested in helping out you may contact the following:

Pat Denzer

Port Byron and surrounding area 507-273-3110

Brenda Moffitt

Taylor Ridge/Milan area 309-236-5438

Christina McCallister

Davenport/Bettendorf area 563-676-5807

Jessica Winkler Davenport/Bettendorf area

563-210-6094