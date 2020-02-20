A peaceful protest is scheduled in honor of a dog who died due to negligence, the suspect is set to appear in court Thursday morning

An animal shelter that took in an abused pitbull is staging a peaceful protest Thursday morning against the man accused of hurting it.



The dog named Emmanuel was taken to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Animal Shelter in December. The man how took him to the shelter said he found the dog at Scott County Park.

Last month police ended up arresting Dennis Stewart and his wife Vanessa Bruyntjens. Stewart will be in court on Thursday.



Rochelle Dougall is the assistant director at King’s Harvest and said Emmanuel’s case is one of the worst cases she’s seen.



“We have seen cases similar to this but I would say this is the worst we have seen,” said Dougall.



Jill Dyns will be part of the peaceful protest that will be held outside of the Scott County Courthouse in honor of Emmanuel and other abused animals.



“It broke my heart, it really did for him to suffer for that long that’s pretty hard,” said Dyns.

Volunteers and staff members have been working on their protest signs for the past week.

“All this week we’ve put in quite a bit of effort to make these signs and be a presence there, definitely come and join us come a grab a sign we will have plenty to go around,” said Dougall.

Dyns would like for people to know that there’s help available for people who can’t take care of their pets.

“I just feel sorry because he didn’t have, know of the resources that are out there to get help. Emmanuel didn’t have to get that bad there are things that could’ve been done to help him get through this and not suffer,” said Dyns.

They expect about 10 to 20 people to show up outside of the courthouse.

“We want to be the voice for the voiceless, we want to encourage anyone that is deliberating on this case to seeks the max penalties and we just want to be there in honor of him,” said Dougall.